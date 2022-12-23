Long-awaited comedy RPG Sports Story is finally out on Switch today

Sports Story, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic indie RPG Golf Story, is out now on Nintendo Switch.

Sports Story was announced way back in 2019 for launch in 2020, so it's been a long, long road to release. After an indefinite delay the game more or less disappeared from the public eye until the Nintendo Indie World Showcase last month, where it was re-announced for a December 2022 release. Fans had started to give up hope that it would actually make that date as we neared the end of the year, but it's now launched as the final announcement of this week's Nintendo indie event.

All this is to say that you can now grab Sports Story from the eShop (opens in new tab) for $14.99 USD. This is a sports RPG that's theoretically about playing athletics-themed minigames in place of traditional turn-based battles in a larger comedy adventure. Golf returns from the previous game, but the sequel also includes activities like BMX, fishing, cricket, and volleyball, alongside - if I'm reading this store page right - exploration of dungeons and other wilder locations.

The original Golf Story launched back in 2017 as a sort of tribute to the RPG-style Mario Golf games released on Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. It remains one of the few third-party games to meaningfully play with Switch gimmicks like HD rumble, and one of the few indie titles to remain exclusive to Nintendo's platform. Those factors, combined with its unique sense of humor, have made Golf Story a bit of a cult classic, and hopefully Sports Story will carve out a similar spot for itself.

