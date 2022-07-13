Lollipop Chainsaw remake isn't a remaster because it doesn't have all the music, dev says

The Lollipop Chainsaw developers have issued a new statement sharing their "thoughts and intentions" for the project, and despite a seemingly earnest attempt to explain why it's billed as a remake rather than a remaster, we've been left more confused than ever.

"The primary goal of the Lollipop Chainsaw remake project is to make it so that players who wish to play Lollipop Chainsaw can do so easily, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game," producer Yoshimi Yasuda says on Twitter. "Of course, the ideal thing to do would be to make a remastered version of the original game, changing nothing. However, we were unfortunately unable to include 16 of the licensed songs, which were a great part of the original game's feel, and so we are instead aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster."

I think Yasuda is trying to say that there will be some small differences over the original game, so the team is calling it a remake rather than a straight remaster. That seems like a very narrow definition of the term "remaster" to me, but hey, I'm no game developer.

ロリポップチェーンソーリメイクに対し沢山のファンよりご質問を頂戴しましたのでお答えします…!!!Many fans have asked questions about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake, so I will answer them.

Yasuda also says that the original story will remain entirely intact, and while previous announcements made mention of a more realistic look for the game, he says that this just means that the game will "make use of the advanced rendering technology available in current game consoles." Yasuda also says the team intends to "negotiate with platform holders" to ensure that as much of the M-rated content of the original as possible remains.

The remake (or remaster, or whatever it is) project is going forward without two of the key creative forces behind the original game: filmmaker James Gunn and game designer Goichi 'Suda51' Suda. Gunn said on Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier this month that neither he nor Suda are involved with the new version, adding that "I neither endorse nor condemn it! I simply don’t know anything about it."

