Our new favorite Loki season 2 theory suggests Sylvie is pulling the strings – and that’s not a bad thing

Redditors have been working overtime to put all the pieces together in Loki season 2. A new theory, focusing on Sylvie’s actions in a Loki season 2 trailer that I wasn’t the biggest fan of, suggests Sophia DiMartino’s Goddess of Mischief is the key to saving everything.

How so? As u/mobile_most_6090 points out, Sylvie is seen using He Who Remains’ TemPad to unspool the vinyl record. With how detail-focused Loki has been, that surely isn’t a coincidence. According to the theory, it’s secretly showing us the process Sylvie is using to work out timeslipping – the action that violently pulls Loki through time and space at (what we thought was) random.

From there, Sylvie is deliberately putting Loki back and forward in time as he needs to be the one to save the TVA and the Temporal Loom after the devastating cliffhanger that apparently wiped out all of time at the end of the last episode. Essentially: she is pulling the strings without anyone else knowing it and giving Loki all the tools to save the Sacred Timeline, potentially using multiple time loops to help get the full picture. Check out the full theory below and, hey, we’re convinced. Remember, Sylvie – apropos of nothing – mentioned she was "tech savvy" in Loki episode 4.

Of course, Loki has gone into theory overload recently. Right down to a poster potentially revealing the fate of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster. This could all mean everything - or it could mean nothing.

For more on the show, which is currently airing on Disney Plus, check out the guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, Marvel Phase 5, and the Loki season 2 review.