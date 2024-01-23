Lois Lane actor is "stalking journalists" to prep for James Gunn's Superman

Rachel Brosnahan has already started prepping for her upcoming role as Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

"I'm stalking my journalist friends right now," Brosnahan told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm just trying to understand a little bit more deeply kind of how that mindset works."

It was announced last summer that David Corenswet and Brosnahan would be DC's new Clark Kent and Lois Lane. The first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate – titled Gods and Monsters – follows a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. Lois Lane and Clark Kent famously work together as roving reporters at fictional news outlet The Daily Planet.

Brosnahan recently teased her Lois Lane, describing her as "feisty, marvelous, fiercely intelligent." She also added that she's "really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far."

The cast thus far includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, with Sara Sampaio as Lex Luthor's assistant Eve Teschmacher.

Brosnahan is known for starring as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which won several Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards during its five-season run. She also played a supporting character in House of Cards, one whose fate was predetermined by her involvement with Doug Stamper (played by Michael Kelly).

Super-Man: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of the upcoming DC movies and shows that you need to know about.