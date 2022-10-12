Living: Kazuo Ishiguro talks remaking Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru

Why are we here? What is our purpose? What does it all mean? For millennia, philosophers from Plato to Monty Python have pondered the biggest question of them all: the meaning of life. Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 humanist masterpiece Ikiru answers this question about as well as any film ever has. Among those shaped by the Tao of Kurosawa was a then-18-year-old Kazuo Ishiguro.

"It’s no exaggeration to say that [Ikiru] affected the way I approach my own life and my career," the Nobel Prize-winning novelist and (very) occasional screenwriter tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Enola Holmes 2 on the cover (opens in new tab). "It’s always kind of guided me."

The story of a buttoned-up government bureaucrat who finds renewed purpose when he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness, Ikiru resonates not because its tragic central figure undergoes a simplistic Christmas Carol transformation, but because he chooses to make the most of the hand he’s been dealt. "Even if you think it’s a small life – it’s not that small," Ishiguro says. “You can find real meaning in it. I just thought this was such a wonderful idea, and I thought it was a true idea.”

The idea to reimagine Ikiru originated with Ishiguro. Though born in Nagasaki, The Remains Of The Day and Never Let Me Go novelist moved to Britain in 1960 when he was five years old, and later became a student of pre- and post-WW2 British cinema. Identifying key cultural similarities between early ’50s England and Japan, Ishiguro had long felt that it would be an interesting exercise to transpose Ikiru’s still-resonant story into "a certain kind of British film that’s disappeared".

The final result is Living, a remake of Kurosawa’s films that's been scripted by Ishiguro and directed by Moffie's Oliver Hermanus. It stars Bill Nighy as the lead – above, we have an exclusive image from Living.

You can read more from the team behind Living – which hits UK cinemas on November 4 – in the new issue of Total Film

