Lift review: "A fun if by-the-numbers Netflix heist movie"

A fun if by-the-numbers heist movie that brings the laughs, but doesn't stand out from the crowd.

Netflix’s most popular movie, the A-lister-loaded Red Notice, is a crime caper revolving around art theft and Interpol. Lift, the streamer’s latest original offering is… also a starry heist movie about art and Interpol. But while it doesn't do much to stand out from the platform's ever-growing, own-brand programming, it’s a lively comedy-thriller that delivers on laughs.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Fast & Furious 8), this globe-trotter sets out its stall with a high-tech heist in Venice. In a modern twist on genre formula, our crew, led by Kevin Hart's laid-back Cyrus, are stealing an NFT; dedicated Interpol agent Abby (Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is out to stop them.

The main plot kicks in via Abby's boss Huxley (Sam Worthington, great as a loathsome rival to Mbatha-Raw), who convinces her to work with Cyrus and co. to thwart a truly nasty criminal who has a disastrous scheme in motion.

Heisters Billy Magnussen and Vincent D'Onofrio are laugh-out-loud scene-stealers, while Hart gives a surprisingly low-key performance; one that allows his castmates to shine, but leaves him fading into the background at times, despite top billing. His and Mbatha-Raw's romantic chemistry isn't too persuasive, though the duo's shared backstory adds some intriguing flavour to proceedings.

At a tight 100 minutes, the film doesn't overstay its welcome, though it loses momentum around the midpoint before building to a nonsensical yet pleasingly dramatic climax. In all, Lift is a fairly by-the-numbers Netflix original, but there are worse ways to spend an evening in front of the TV.

