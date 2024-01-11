Money Heist star talks pulling off a very different kind of heist in Netflix’s Lift

Ursula Corbero has been on the wrong side of the law on Netflix before. The actor was a crucial part of worldwide sensation Money Heist, playing Tokyo across all five parts of the Spanish crime drama.

Now, she’s ready for another target as wheelwoman Camilla in Netflix’s Lift, which stars comedian Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Vincent D’Onofrio (Echo), and Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) as part of a crew that wants to swipe a plane’s gold from under the nose of an unsuspecting, scrupulous financier. There’s just one catch: it all has to go down during the flight. Even The Professor might have a hard time coming up with a plan for this one.

When asked by GamesRadar+ how Money Heist and Lift compare, Corbero says, "Even though it’s a heist, it’s very different from Money Heist. Money Heist has this dark vibe. This is more just to have fun and it’s for all audiences."

Corbero continues, "When I read the script, I remember I could feel the fast pace and it’s a different character, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different mood. It’s a different genre…. I took care of the very different look for her, and I was very happy with the result."

The world of Money Heist continues in spin-off Berlin, which was released on the streamer on December 29.

Lift is set to hit Netflix on January 12. For more from the film's main players, there’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw revealing what she wants to see next from Renslayer in Loki, plus our full cast interview.