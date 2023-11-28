New trailer for Money Heist spin-off Berlin confirms the return of two major characters from the original series

A new trailer for Berlin, Netflix's upcoming Money Heist spin-off, has arrived – and it confirms the return of two more major characters from the original series.

Taking place before the events of Money Heist, Berlin sees the titular character (AKA Andrés de Fonollosa, played by Pedro Alonso) putting together a new team for a new heist – this time, in Paris. While previous teasers and trailers gave us an idea of the comedy and romance we might be able to expect in the series, this latest clip gives us a glimpse of two familiar characters: Raquel Murillo, AKA Lisbon, played by Itziar Ituño, and Alicia Sierra, played by Najwa Nimri.

Money Heist, which ran for five installments between 2017 and 2021, traces two long-prepared heists – one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain – by a group of talented thieves led by criminal mastermind the Professor. Raquel is a police inspector tasked with putting an end to the heist and negotiating with the robbers, but she ultimately fails after falling in love with the Professor while he's using another alias. Alicia is the officer who's chosen to replace her after she quits the force and joins the robbers.

While the original series was told from the point of view of a thief named Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Berlin also had a big role to play. He was the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and planned the Bank of Spain heist. It was a huge hit and became one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time.

Berlin arrives on Netflix on December 29. While we wait, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix shows on the platform right now.