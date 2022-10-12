Life is Strange studio Don't Nod has eight games in the pipeline

The studio behind the first and second Life is Strange games, Don't Nod, currently has eight games in development.

As revealed in the company's 2022 half-year results (opens in new tab) , in the second half of 2022, Don't Nod plans to "continue to develop its rich pipeline of eight original creations." This includes "five self-published games, one co-production with Focus Entertainment, and two with external studios Tolima and Tiny Bull, to be published by Don't Nod." All of the games mentioned in the results are scheduled to release between 2023 - 2025.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the studio, as earlier this year, Don't Nod revealed that it plans to release six games by the end of 2025 - to "capitalize on" the success of Life is Strange and Vampyr. It seems they've stepped it up even more, adding another two games to this upcoming release schedule.

If you didn't know, Don't Nod is responsible for developing the first Life is Strange game, its sequel Life is Strange 2, and its short spin-off title The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. The studio handed over the other games in the series - including Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Before the Storm - to Deck Nine. They also developed a similar game called Tell Me Why exclusively for Xbox.

So, should we get our hopes up for another Life is Strange game from the Paris developer? The short answer is probably not. Back in 2021, it was rumoured that future Life is Strange games will reportedly be made by Deck Nine. Considering the last few Life is Strange projects have been handled by Deck Nine, we'd be surprised if Don't Nod did go back to developing games for the series. But, who knows, maybe one of those games is Life is Strange 3 and we'll get to see more of Sean and Daniel Diaz in the future.