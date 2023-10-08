Lies Of P makes a cheesy Dark Souls strategy way more effective and now nobody can resist it

The surprisingly great Pinocchio Soulslike made a tried and true Dark Souls strategy even more effective, and now players can’t stop cheesing it.

Spamming throwable items in Dark Souls is an easy (easier) way to get through near-unbeatable sections. Sure, gathering enough items and lobbing them at bosses can be long, sometimes tedious, and always cheesy, but the boss' health bar was always whittled down to zero.

Lies Of P has taken that strategy one step further - the tactic is now so easy to cheese, that players are having a tough time resisting. Many Pinocchios have taken to the game’s subreddit to meme the tactic while offering advice to newcomers looking to get some mileage out of the throwable items.

A special shout-out has to be given to the Shot Put item, which can instantly stagger an enemy with a broken bar. “Shot put is so strong on strength builds it’s ridiculous,” gushed one player, “three of them do so much damage and basically guarantee a full stagger.” Another had similarly high praise: “Shot put is the best consumable by far to me, the distance and damage is insane, even on [New Game Plus].”

“Shot put is undeniably the best,” agreed one original poster, even if the implication for a potential future multiplayer mode is scary. “Now I fear the thought of this game having PvP… two players throwing shot puts at each other.” That sounds like a party mode I’d play, in fairness.

You might not even need to cheese throwables, though, since the developers recently nerfed several bosses into oblivion. Should you have the dedication, a rare late-game item also makes our Pinoch so overpowered, that using it almost feels like an unofficial easy mode. Maybe keep the Shot Puts in mind for the recently announced Lies Of P DLC.

