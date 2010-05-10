Liam Gallagher taking The Beatles to Cannes



Not busy enough tearing up awards ceremonies and working on his long awaited post-Oasis album, Liam Gallagher is set to dip his toe in the film producing pool.



The musician is expected to announce his first feature project - a biopic focusing on the Beatles' final years - at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.





Based on Richard DiLello's catchily titled book, The Longest Cocktail Party: An Insider's Diary of the Beatles, Their Million Dollar Apple Empire and Its Wild Rise and Fall , the film will track the band's downward spiral from 1967 to 1970.



Liam's film company, In 1 Productions, will produce in partnership with Revolution Films.

The younger Gallagher has never been shy about his love for the Fab Four, with much of the music he and older brother/sparring partner Noel created influenced by the quartet, though hopefully this won't mean that 'producing' will turn into 'producing and starring'. Nobody needs to see that...



