Let's talk Dead Space and Far Cry 6 in this week's Totally Rated

We got some new details on the Motive Studio project in a special live stream that showcased some very early pre-production footage of the game. It particularly showcased some of the major improvements coming to the game's dismemberment mechanics, including some rather gory skin-peeling features.

Elsewhere in tech, many of our Future games journalists got some hands-on time with Far Cry 6. According to our own Leon Hurley, “it feels like they ‘pick-and-mix’ the whole series, and kind of assembled it into its greatest hits". Although he added that it's a relief Ubisoft has admitted it is a political game as the focus on 'Fake Yarans' certainly draws some strong comparisons to, ahem, recent political events and personas.

Over in tech, TechRadar’s US mobile editor David Lumb took a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and delivered his verdict on the latest flip phone.

"The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best clamshell foldable you can buy. It’s got specs and a price point comparable with flagship phones, but its relatively small battery holds it back," says Lumb.

"Wary consumers may want to wait to see what innovations come in the next iteration – but if you want a phone that folds up to fit easier into bags and pockets, and still competes with similar performance to other flagship phones, the Z Flip 3 is a good option to buy today."

