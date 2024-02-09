Lethal Company mobile version "was made with no explicit permission and is most likely a scam," warns community moderator

Lethal Company fans have been warned against trying the game's mysterious mobile version as, according to a community moderator, it was made without developer Zeekerss knowledge or permission and could well be "a scam of some sort."

The co-op scarefest went down a storm on Steam when it launched in Early Access late last year, surpassing the likes of Resident Evil 4 and even the mighty Baldur's Gate 3 to become the platform's highest-rated release of 2023. Given its popularity and simplistic visual style, it's a prime candidate for mobile, but so far, Zeekerss hasn't given any indication that it's working on a version that'll fit in your pocket.

As such, fans on the Lethal Company subreddit were more than a little surprised to see a Lethal Company mobile port show up on the App Store with an imminent release date. The pictures and description look believable enough, but the unknown developer and Zeekerss' radio silence surrounding any plans for mobile were enough to raise some eyebrows.

Now, a moderator on the Lethal Company Discord server has weighed in on the situation, confirming that the port is indeed unofficial and advising fans to stay vigilant. "No, the mobile version of Lethal company was made with no explicit permission and is most likely a scam of some sort," they write.

Additionally, they also ask that fans refrain from sharing links to the game so that more players aren't taken in by it, thinking that it's legit. "We are pretty aware of this already and don't want more people to fall for any devious and malicious intentions that may be behind that operation," they say.

As for the game itself, the recently launched patch 47 brought with it several new features, including replayable challenge moons, as well as changes to enemies and fixes for various known bugs. And there are plenty more thrills and chills to come as, for the big 50 update, Zeekerss plans to add "lots of new creatures and map variation."

Looking for more games you can enjoy with friends? Check out our guide to the best co-op games.