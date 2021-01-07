Lego games created in Unity can be submitted to the Lego Group for "potential publication"

The Unity and Lego Microgame project lets fans to create their very own Lego games in Unity's engine, which you can then submit to the Lego Group for "potential publication".

As spotted by PCGamesN , the Lego Microgame project will allow you to submit your creations to the fan community and the Lego group for "potential publication as an official Lego title". Yes, that's right, if you've ever dreamed of developing your own Lego game and making it an official part of the Lego games lineup, this is truly your time to shine.

Using creative mods and ready-made assets, the Lego Microgame teaches you the basics of Unity as you create your own experience. It's a great project for any aspiring game developers out there who want to get to grips with the engine for the first time.

In Lego Gaming's Bits N' Bricks podcast, journalist Brian Crecente and documentarian Ethan Vincent spoke to Unity's technical director of product management Vipul Gupta, who explained the purpose behind the development of the microgames.

"Our microgames are developed so that new users can come into Unity, start creating, and share their creation in pretty quick order; less than half an hour," Gupta explains. "Unity's latest edition to the microgames is the Lego microgame [...] the goal is that users can come in with no coding background and be able to experience the power of like real-time and 3D game creation and share that creation with people pretty easily."

Crecente, who tried out the Lego microgame, said it "walks you through the process from beginning to end of creating your own Lego adventure" and "takes about 30 minutes."

Unity announced the partnership with Lego in a blog post on its official website back in October last year. "We believe the world is a better place with more creators in it," the post begins. "This mission requires making game development more accessible and lowering obstacles for new users. It’s also why we built the Unity Microgames series - to help them successfully start creating in Unity and, in the process, have fun modding within a community of users all making their first games."

