The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening heart pieces: Where to find every location

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening heart pieces are a returning feature seen throughout most of the Legend of Zelda series. There's 32 Link's Awakening heart pieces to collect in total, and while some are easy to find and presented on a figurative platter, others are rather tricky. If you're jumping into The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Switch, read on for our complete guide to all of the Link's Awakening heart pieces.
1. Mabe Village
On the way towards the Mysterious Forest, jump from the ledge down the well.
2. Fishing Minigame 1
There’s a fishing minigame in the north of Mabe Village that costs 10 rupees to play. Catch your first fish.
3. Trendy Game 1
The Trendy Game in south-east Mabe Village. It costs 10 rupees to play.
4. Koholint Prairie 1
Between the Mysterious Forest and the Witch’s House – use Roc’s Feather to leap over the holes.
5. Koholint Prairie 2
6. Pothole Field
On your way to collect the Slime Key, find the piece in the top right corner of the field.
7. Mabe Shop
Available from the beginning of the game, buy this piece for 200 Rupees.
8. Animal Village
Walk out the bottom left exit of Animal Village, and follow the path around to the top left.
9. Yarna Desert
In the room underneath the boss Lanmola, bomb the northern wall.
10. Mysterious Forest 1
In the first hollowed out log, push the boulders out of your way and use the Power Bracelet to lift the skulls.
11. Angler's Tunnel
Swim east from the entrance of Angler’s Tunnel and enter the first cave you find.
12. Martha's Bay
Dive in the water just south of the mermaid statue in Martha’s Bay.
13. Tabahl Wasteland
Located in the top right of Tabahl Wasteland.
14. Tal Tal Mountains 1
On the way to Angler’s Tunnel, you’ll pass a room with a boulder puzzle and a Heart Piece. Exit out the near door and come back in to help solve it.
15. Kanalet Castle
Swim east from Angler’s Tunnel, down the waterfall and down the left of the castle. Dive beside the drawbridge.
16. Turtle Rock
Making your way through the dungeon, this is located outside, up the stairs on top.
17. Trendy Game 2
There’s a second piece available in the Trendy Game for 10 rupees.
18. Seashell Mansion
Collect five seashells to win a piece of heart.
19. Tal Tal Mountains - West
Located on the path to Turtle Rock, head west from the area the boulders are falling.
20. Rapid Ride 1
Beat the Rapid Race in over 30 seconds.
21. Rapid Ride 2
Collect it from the island in the middle during the Rapid Raid, manoeuvre down the left side of the rapids.
22. Animal Village 1
Walk north from the village to where you can hookshot across the river. Hookshot across and head down the stairs on the left bank.
23. Ukuku Prairie 1
Located in a cave immediately right of Mabe Village.
24. Animal Village 2
Located in a cave in the top right corner behind Animal Village. Bombs and Hookshot required inside.
25. Ancient Ruins
There’s a cave you can swim to directly north of the Ancient Ruins.
26. Tal Tal Mountains 2
West of the birdkeeper’s house, where we find Marin on the bridge. Head as far west as possible, and down the steps. Bomb the southern wall.
27. Fishing Minigame 2
After catching a little fish, catching a bigger one will net you a second piece of heart.
28. Mysterious Forest 2
In the hollow log at the north of the forest, with the entrance obstructed by rocks. Hookshot required inside.
29. Ukuku Prairie 2
Head into a cave on the Prairie, and bomb the eastern wall inside.
30. & 31. Dampé’s Shack
30. Complete the fourth mission “ Fill Up Your Hearts”.
31. Complete the mission “Passageway Central” which also sees you get a full heart container.
32. Martha's Bay 2
Dash jump to the staircase located to the right of the phone booth in Martha’s Bay.
