Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a cute musical touch you might've missed

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has made the cutest discovery of their life, or at least of their time in post-Calamity Hyrule.

Reddit user Singingintrovert posted a video that shows a lovely touch you may have missed if you didn't spend much time in Rito Village. Mild spoiler warning for Breath of the Wild story details follow - by the way, please play it if you haven't yet because it's so good, then come back after however many dozens of hours your particular playthrough takes. Anyway, you'll spot this detail after you finish the Recital at Warbler's Nest shrine quest.

The quest involves reuniting five little Rito sisters who have scattered themselves around the village, then listening to their song so you can use it to unlock one of Breath of the Wild's hidden shrines. Also because their song itself is very cute. Once you finish this quest, you'll find the sisters gathered together near their home roost, and if you hang out long enough for the mandolin to come in, you'll hear them start to sing (or chirp) along.

It's a double whammy of nostalgia and cuteness, as this part of the melody is pulled directly from the background music for Dragon Roost Island in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (where the birdlike Rito were introduced to Zelda for the first time). Even better, once you finish all of your bird bard buddy Kass' quests, he'll return to Rito Village and accompany the sisters on his accordion - he's their dad, after all!