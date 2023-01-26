Learn the secrets of the MCU official timeline straight from Marvel

If you're a dedicated fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you've likely spent at least a little bit of time piecing together the exact timeline of how the films and streaming series of the MCU fit together chronologically and looking for the subtle connections between stories.

If that's you, Marvel has good news in the form of Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, a book that explores the chronology of the MCU along with new info about how it all fits together.

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex, with different worlds, different timelines, and countless characters," reads Marvel's official description of Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline.

(Image credit: DK / Marvel Comics)

"Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, written by three MCU experts, will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when and where. "

Those three experts mentioned are Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair, Amy Ratcliff of Nerdist, and pop culture reporter Rebecca Theodore-Vachon.

Of course, the chronology of the MCU is no secret - we can tell you how to watch the Marvel movies in order. But Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline goes beyond the basics of which order to watch the films and streaming series with extra info and tidbits along the way.

"Follow the entire story of the MCU from the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of The Multiverse," states Marvel's announcement. "Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap’s shield? Look no further!"

Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline goes on sale in September.

