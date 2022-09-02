Leaker claims a new 2D Mario game is in the works that will have a "surprising" new art style

A new 2D Mario game is reportedly on the way, and according to the game's leaker, players might be surprised by how it looks.

Mario may have started off in the world of 2D scrollers, but these days you’re more likely to find him exploring 3D worlds, duking it out in Smash Bros or enjoying a round of golf. But the Nintendo mascot might soon be returning to his roots.

According to Nintendo insider Zippo (opens in new tab), a new 2D Mario game is currently in development. They say that the "New Super" moniker will not be used and describes the game as "its own thing". Zippo also claims it will feature a "new art style that will take some people by surprise". Sadly, they didn’t elaborate on exactly why that is, but it suggests an exciting new direction for the series. This mysterious new game will also reportedly feature online multiplayer and will see the return of Foreman Spike, a relatively unknown character who first appeared in the 1984 Mario Bros game Wrecking Crew, where he served as the main antagonist.

As for when you can expect to be playing this 2D Mario title, well, according to Zippo, it’s "very far along in development" and "might be completed soon." The leaker adds that it’s expected to release sometime in 2023 or 2024 and theorizes that Nintendo could be aiming to launch it alongside the Super Mario Bros movie, which is due out in April 2023. As always it's best to take this type of thing with a pinch of salt but it's worth noting that Zippo has accurately leaked Nintendo news in the past.

Journalists Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb claim that the next Nintendo Direct is happening later this month, likely the week of September 12. According to Minotti, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports will be revealed at the show. And who knows, we could even see Mario in all his 2D glory.

Check out all the exciting titles making their way to Nintendo’s latest console with our guide to upcoming Switch games.