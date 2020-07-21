Leaked Sucker Punch demo shows us the game we could have had instead of Ghost of Tsushima

An 11 minute gameplay demo for a cancelled Sucker Punch project called Prophecy has leaked, revealing the title we likely almost got instead of Ghost of Tsushima.

The gameplay demo has surfaced on Reddit, revealing an urban steampunk setting centred around the exploits of a thief named Tavora, who is not only adapt at parkour and combat, but uses chemicals to fight enemies and navigate the open world.

The data files for the demo suggest that it was created in 2015, a year after the release of Sucker Punch's PS4 exclusive Infamous: Second Son, and therefore around the time it would have been experimenting with new game concepts before landing on Ghost of Tsushima.

Indeed, both that recently released title and this unfinished project share certain strands of DNA, with the swordplay witnessed in the leak footage showing early signs of what would eventually become Ghost of Tsushima's katana-based battling.

There are also a number of high-res assets of Propecy's character models available to view on Resetera. It's unclear where this leak originated from, though neither Sony nor Sucker Punch has yet to offer any official comment for now. We've reached out to PlayStation for comment, and will let you know if we hear anything more.

