Leaked Overwatch 2 short seemingly reveals fox hero Kiriko

A 10 minute long Overwatch 2 short appears to have leaked providing an early look at a new hero called Kiriko.

The short is all in Spanish, and is clearly unfinished with plenty of placeholder animations and missing sound effects - and bits of music sound suspiciously similar to tracks from Cyberpunk 2077 and the anime film Your Name. Still, if it's a fake, it's a particularly elaborate one. Many of the shots do seem to be finished, or close to it, and seem to be a match for the quality of Blizzard's usual animated shorts.

A gang arrives at Kiriko's apartment with a title card labeled 'Hashimoto'. Kiriko makes swift work of the gang with a sword and kunai. She seems to have some teleport abilities, and she brings one character back to life, seemingly hinting at a revive ability.

The cute little ghost that we've been associating with the mysterious fox hero does not appear in the trailer, but the volume of fox masks and toys here suggest that this is indeed her. You can see the trailer for yourself at this link (opens in new tab), for as long as it remains before the inevitable takedown notice.

The name Kiriko already appeared on an Overwatch 2 store page that went up early. (That's the same store page that raised the kerfuffle about new heroes being part of the battle pass.) A separate leak purported to reveal the abilities of a fox hero named "Kimiko," but Blizzard shot that one down directly.

If new heroes are going to be part of the battle pass, we fear it's going to be bad for players and Overwatch 2 itself.