New King Kong game has you avenging your monkey parents

Update: Skull Island: Rise of Kong has been officially announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The game launches this fall.

Original story: Amazon looks to have leaked a brand-new King Kong game.

Well, that's Kong without the "King," to be precise. Skull Island: Rise of Kong is apparently a new game that's coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, according to a new listing that went live earlier today on July 20 on Amazon Spain (and reported by Gematsu).

Amazon Spain has leaked the announcement of Skull Island: Rise of Kong by GameMill Entertainment (Avatar: TLA - Quest for Balance, Nick All-Star Brawl, etc.)PS5: https://t.co/sDOaXX3PyGPS4: https://t.co/4xMox33QcEXbox: https://t.co/PAsOBfyl3ESwitch: https://t.co/8nLvfTWojY pic.twitter.com/Knph8C0LCBJuly 20, 2023 See more

"Embark on a third-person action-adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw," reads the Amazon Spain description of the new game. Hang on, is this new game positing that we play as Kong, but we're avenging the death of our monkey parents? That's one great setup, to be fair.

"Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy’s minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungles, and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island," the description continues.

Given that the new game is apparently developed by GameMill Entertainment, the studio responsible for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, we can probably get an idea of how the new Kong game will play. We're picturing a brawler against all sorts of monsters, including but not limited to very weird dinosaurs, if the box art above is anything to go by.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong should be announced within the next few days, given the details on the new Amazon listing.

