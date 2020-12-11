League of Legends RPG Ruined King gets a full-fat gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

After announcing the game last month, Riot released the first proper trailer for Ruined King, the League of Legends RPG, at The Game Awards tonight. Check it out up top.

The first Ruined King gameplay trailer doesn't show off a whole lot of combat, but we do see a few brief encounters, as well as a good variety of environments and some puzzles. The trailer gives us a look at some of the champions we'll be able to play as in Ruined King, including Miss Fortune, Braum, Malik, Yasuo, Ahri, and Illaoi. As far as we know, those are the only champions that will feature in the game, though it's possible Riot could add more later on. The gameplay sequences are bookended by some manga-style cinematics setting up the story.

Riot is publishing Ruined King under its new Riot Forge label, but it's being developed by Darksiders Genesis creator Airship Syndicate. It's been pitched as a mix of solo and multiplayer battles built on a turn-based combat system featuring six League of Legends champions. It picks up sometime after the Burning Tides event that hit League of Legends proper in 2015, but its exact position in the wider lore of League – which is rapidly deepening thanks to spinoffs like these – remains to be seen.

Ruined King will come to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in early 2021, with free next-gen upgrades to come "shortly thereafter."

