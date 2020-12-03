Project-V, a new title from ex-Riot and EA devs, opens for early testing sign-ups

Vela Games, a brand new studio founded by former Riot Games and EA veterans, has opened sign-ups for early alpha testing of its first title.

Project-V, which is the current working title, is a brand new IP set in a science-fantasy universe that will feature an evolving narrative and setting. It will combine MMO-style dungeons with the teamplay skill-mastery of MOBAs such as League of Legends.

Vela Games are aiming to reimagine multiplayer gaming by rebuilding co-op play from the ground up, and are approaching the project from a unique angle, combining co-op and MMO gameplay to form a new genre they're calling MOCO (Multiplayer Online Co-Op).

Project-V is being developed by a team with nearly 30 years collective experience working at Riot Games. This includes the vast experience of co-founder and CEO Travis George, who worked at Riot for nine years, first as a designer and producer on League of Legends, then as product lead for seasons 2-5.

George said, "It’s still early days for Project-V, but we’re thrilled to offer a sneak peek at a few of our characters, and let a small pool of players test out what we’ve been working on as soon as possible. At Vela we value our player-focused approach to design. At the start of each day we all get together to play the game and share feedback as a group, so we’re excited to see what our first players have to add to the conversation."

Vela is currently comprised of 20 developers who have previously worked for Telltale Games, Codemasters, Maxis, Ubisoft Montpellier, IO Interactive, and more.

Alpha testing will begin in 2021 and you can join the community sign up page for updates.

Check out our list of the best MMORPGs you can play right now.