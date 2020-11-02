Ruined King is a League of Legends RPG coming to consoles

League of Legends is getting an RPG-style spin-off and it's bringing the series to consoles for the first time.

Ruined King: A League of Legends story was announced during the final of the game's world championship, and is expected to release early next year.

Described as "a single-player and immersive turn-based RPG," Ruined King puts players in the shoes of six of League of Legends' champions - Ahri, Miss Fortune, Braum, Illaoi, Yasuo, and Pyke, as they travel through the pirate-filled port city of Bilgewater and across the sea to the haunted Shadow Isles.

Beyond the trailer and a teaser released last year, we don't know much about Ruined King - digging around in League of Legends' lore will tell you about the game's locations and characters, but they don't seem to share too many connections at the moment. We do know, however, that the game is set after 2015's in-game Burning Tides event, which helps establish something of a timeline for the spin-off.

Riot has released several new games recently, but while the likes of Valorant and Legends of Runeterra were developed in-house, Ruined King is being made by Darksiders Genesis developer Airship Syndicate. As well as being the first single-player League of Legends experience, it's also the first game to come out of Riot's new publishing arm, Riot Forge.

More information on Ruined King is expected next month, ahead of its release in early 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be available "shortly thereafter," with free next-gen offers for those who've already bought their current-gen version.

