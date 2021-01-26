Laura Dern and Sam Neill helped write dialogue for their characters in Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has revealed that he collaborated on dialogue for the film with members of the cast.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow talked about the experience of quarantining with cast members like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Bryce Dallas Howard. "These people have so many attributes, so many things about themselves that are just like Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler and Claire Dearing," he explained. "It didn't end at the end of the shoot day. It didn't end on the weekend."

Trevorrow encouraged the cast to get involved with the script: "We would write dialogue together and find ways to make sure that all of these actors, who are so deeply associated with this specific set of characters that they've played, not just felt their characters were respected but dug into who they are now."

This kind of approach makes sense, considering the actors are likely to know their iconic characters inside out. We're seriously hoping Goldblum had a go at writing some dialogue for his character Ian Malcolm, because that would surely be brilliant – though beating a gem like "life, uh, finds a way" might be difficult.

Trevorrow also told THR: "It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time… There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs."

The director made a similar comment in a 2020 roundtable on the importance of the original cast to the movie: "I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble." No quick cameos for the original trio, then.

It sounds like we're in for a treat when Jurassic World: Dominion arrives on June 10 2022. In the meantime, check out our guide to 2021’s movie release dates.