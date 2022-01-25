Rosario Dawson coming to comics for superhero team-up with La Borinqueña

The creator-owned Afro-Puerto Rican superhero La Borinqueña is returning to comics this spring - with a little help from Rosario Dawson.

Dawson, who has previously spoken out as a fan of Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez's patriotic Puerto Rican hero, has signed on to team up and star along with La Borinqueña in a comic book story. Scheduled to debut April 6 from Somos Arte, the original graphic novel (OGN) La Borinqueña starring Rosario Dawson will be written by Miranda-Rodriguez, drawn by Will Rosado, and colored by Chris Sotomayor.

Dawson announced this with an Instagram video.

La Borinqueña debuted in her own titular comic book one-shot back in 2016 as a Columbia University student who becomes a superhero after a chance meeting with the Taíno mythological gods Atabex, Huracan, and Yucahu. La Borinqueña quickly became a superpowered vigilante for Puerto Rico - specifically focusing on the island's environmental issues.

Rita Fei has drawn the main cover to La Borinqueña starring Rosario Dawson, and she'll be joined with variant covers from Bill Sienkiewicz, ChrisCross, Gus Vazquez, Leila Del Duca, Luciano Vecchio, and Rafael Albuquerque. Check them all out here:

The legal advocacy non-profit organization Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has signed on to support La Borinqueña starring Rosario Dawson, and together with the creators and publisher they have agreed to donate all sales from the OGN to a grants program for Puerto Rican-based non-profits called the La Borinqueña Grants Program.

The OGN La Borinqueña starring Rosario Dawson goes on sale on April 6.

