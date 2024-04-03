Kirsten Dunst would have been up for appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Marvel didn't ask

Kirsten Dunst may not have made an appearance in multiversal Marvel adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the Mary Jane Watson actor says she would have – if only she'd been asked.

When questioned if anyone asked her to come back for Spider-Man: No Way Home in a new interview with GQ , Dunst replied, "No, no. I would have."

The 2021 movie saw her Sam Raimi trilogy co-star Tobey Maguire return as Peter Parker, as well as Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina reprising their roles as villains Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus and characters from the Amazing Spider-Man movies of the 2010s. Dunst starred in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies, released in 2002, 2004, and 2007.

"It was more innocent, I think," she continued, speaking of her time playing MJ in the '00s compared to the current superhero cinematic universes. "Sam Raimi was like a cult director, so it felt like we were making an indie disguised as a superhero film."

Next up for Dunst is action movie Civil War, her first big-screen role since 2021's The Power of the Dog. Directed by Ex Machina and Annihilation helmer Alex Garland, the film sees her play a seasoned photojournalist reporting from the throes of a second US Civil War in the present day as the country teeters on the brink of collapse. She stars alongside Narcos' Wagner Moura, Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny, and Dune's Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Civil War arrives in cinemas on April 12.