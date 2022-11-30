Kiriko's new goth skin in Overwatch 2 is not just a phase, mom!!

Overwatch 2 Season 2 has been officially unveiled and with the next update comes a new skin for Kiriko that has some fans feeling things.

Kicking off on December 6, season 2 of Overwatch is set to bring a number of changes and improvements to the FPS game. Putting the Overwatch 2 Sojourn nerf - as well as all the other adjustments - to one side, fans are excited for one element of season 2 in particular. Several heroes will be getting new skins inspired by Greek mythology, Kiriko however has gone in a slightly different direction with her new which might just be a phase.

Dubbed the 'Kiriko goth skin', Overwatch 2 fans are already losing their minds over Kiriko's new look. We only got a brief look at the new skin from the Season 2 trailer, but what we can see is that Kiriko has taken on a much darker style with studded wristbands, dark eye makeup, and spikey hair. Which has led to several unhinged responses as well as comparisons to other video game characters.

THEY MADE A PUNK GOTH KIRIKO SKIN THEY MADE A PUNK GOTH KIRIKO SKIN THEY MADE A PUNK GOTH KIRIKO SKIN THEY MADE A PUNK GOTH KIRIKO SKIN pic.twitter.com/wGbAZXmB0lNovember 29, 2022 See more

ok why does kiriko look like sora from kingdom hearts https://t.co/AuaIf1ZsKwNovember 29, 2022 See more

"Okay, why does Kiriko look like sora from Kingdom Hearts?" one tweet (opens in new tab) reads, which we can totally see from the new hairstyle. "GOTH GF KIRIKO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," another simply says (opens in new tab). Below the Sora tweet in particular, a conversation has broken out comparing Kiriko's new look with other characters. Several names from other famous IPs have been thrown around including Misty from Cyberpunk 2077 and Takemi from Persona 5.

Elsewhere in season 2, fans can look forward to a new limited-time event called Battle for Olympus (which is running from January 5 - 19, 2023) as well as a new Escort map, the return of two Overwatch holiday events (Winter Wonderland 2022 & Lunar New Year 2023), and the new tank hero Ramattra - which Blizzard initially revealed during Overwatch League.