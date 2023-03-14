Kid Omega returns - is so very, very old now

Kid Omega is returning to X-Force with a new old look. The character - real name Quentin Quire - has been redesigned as an elderly man, complete with bent back and walking stick.

Marvel's synopsis for X-Force #41 hints at the reason for this drastic change: "The once-Kid Omega returns to X-Force - but where has he been, and where is he taking the team? Mysteries will be revealed as Beast's dark agenda is fully exposed! (Hint: Any X Lives of Wolverine fans may want to pick this up too!)"

"Quentin Quire has always put the Kid in Kid Omega," says X-Force writer Benjamin Percy. "He's selfish, immature, prone to tantrums. But he's also deeply insecure and unable to process the trauma he's endured or properly wield the powers he's been gifted." Old Man Omega, however, is a changed man - and we're not just talking about the bald head and long pink beard. "He's been on a mission - a mission that spans centuries. And he's about to enlist X-Force in the fight in what might be the wildest, weirdest storyline I've written."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The last time we saw Kid Omega he was battling Cerebrax, a sentient version of Cerebro that was hungrily devouring the minds and powers of mutants on Krakoa. Quite how he escaped his apparent death remains to be seen, but the reference to last year's X Lives Of Wolverine (opens in new tab) (also written by Percy) suggests that time travel will be heavily involved here.

X-Force #41 is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Paul Davidson, with a cover by Joshua Cassara. It goes on sale June 21 and is billed as an ideal jumping on point for new readers.

Kid Omega was originally created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. Morrison recently announced that they are returning to their Multiversity project for DC Pride 2023.

