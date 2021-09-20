Kena: Bridge of Spirits physical edition announced for PS4 and PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has announced a physical edition of the game for PS4 and PS5, and it's launching sometime this November.

Ember Lab is teaming up with prominent indie game publisher Maximum Games to launch the Deluxe Edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which includes the game's soundtrack as well as digital and physical goodies. You'll be able to purchase the Deluxe Edition at major retailers for $49.99, which is $10 more than the standard digital version of the game.

"Our community was extremely vocal about their desire for a physical edition from the moment we first announced the game," said Ember Lab COO Josh Grier. "It’s an honor to create a game people want to add to their collections, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Games to make that happen so quickly after the initial launch."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been on our radar since it debuted with a show-stealing trailer during last year's PS5 Future of Gaming event. At long last, we've only a few hours to wait before we can step into the shoes of the magic staff-wielding Kena and partner up with the irresistible Rot, as Kena: Bridge of Spirits launches Tuesday, September 21 complete with a newly revealed photo mode. If you haven't seen it yet, check out the Kena: Bridge of Spirits launch trailer ahead of the big day.

