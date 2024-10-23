Unlike Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit, legal expert expects Sega's patent dispute to be settled "relatively soon"

While IP experts reckon Nintendo's patent dispute with Palworld developer may take up to five years to settle, Sega's issues with mobile RPG maker Bank of Innovation may be sorted "relatively soon."

To get you up to speed, Sega alleges that mobile RPG Genjuu Keiyaku Cryptract and idle RPG MementoMori infringe on five game mechanic-related patents the company owns. As such, Sega is reportedly seeking an injunction and 1 billion yen (approximately $6.5 million) in damages.

As per Yahoo News Japan (thanks, Automaton), Japanese patent attorney Kiyoshi Kurihara explains that Bank of Innovation publicly disclosing the lawsuit is likely a formality – as a small company that could be knocked over by such a sum, it would be obligated to let shareholders know what's going on.

Regardless, the outcome doesn't look too bad for either party. Kurihara says Bank of Innovation is unlikely to lose the lawsuit completely, nor is it likely Sega wants it to. "It appears this is not a lawsuit meant for Sega to eliminate its competition, but a lawsuit to achieve a patent license agreement in its favor," they say.

Kurihara then points to a news release from Bank of Innovation that says Sega's lawsuit came after the pair's negotiations for a patent license fell through. As such, they reckon the lawsuit is part of a process that should see the developers settle "relatively soon" when they agree terms.

How long the issue takes to resolve remains to be seen, though one US-based intellectual property law expert tells GamesRadar+ the decision to sue in Japan over America will likely lead to a swifter end.

"In Japan, I expect it will take about 18 months to achieve courtroom resolution," Fisch Sigler's Lisa Phillips says. "And while 18 months may not seem fast, it's downright Sonic the Hedgehog speed when compared to the US, where I expect it could take as long as five years to reach a courtroom resolution."

Recently, Palworld got a taste of its own medicine in a new mobile "pal-like" game that was blatantly inspired by Pocketpair's survival game.