Kelly Thompson's Captain Marvel run ends with #50 this summer

Kelly Thompson will end her Captain Marvel run with Captain Marvel #50 this June. The series, which launched in 2018, is one of Marvel's longest running current titles, and Thompson is likewise one of the writers with longest tenure on Carol Danvers in the publisher's history.

Thompson will be joined on Captain Marvel #50 by two other creators with long histories working on Carol's adventures, artists Javier Pina and David Lopez.

"When Marvel asked me to write Carol's new Captain Marvel series back in 2018, in the lead up to her first film, I was delighted and also terrified. But I'm glad I didn't let the terror win, because it has truly been a fantastic experience,” Thompson states in Marvel's official announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

“I've worked with some of the most incredible people in the business - I'd list them all but at 50 issues it's a truly massive list! - but I certainly have to call out editor Sarah Brunstad who brought me in and helped build this book from the very beginning," she continues. "She has been a constant source of support through a run that I don't think either of us ever imagined would be nearly five years deep and heading toward issue 50."

Over the course of her run, Thompson expanded Carol Danvers' supporting cast to include a whole group of fellow heroes from Spider-Woman to Hazmat (formerly of the Avengers Academy), and even reintroduced Carol's former Binary persona as a cosmic being all her own.

"While it hasn't always been easy, I'm so proud of the stories we've told with Carol, but none of it would have been possible without the fans. Captain Marvel fans are some of the best comic fans - and humans - I've ever experienced, truly. So thank you for this run. We made it, but you all made it so loved, and so long. Thank you.”

In terms of the length of her run on Carol Danvers, Thompson's run is only surpassed by that of Kelly Sue DeConnick, who elevated Carol from Ms. Marvel to Captain Marvel, going on to write multiple volumes of her title, and several spin-offs starring the character.

Captain Marvel #50 goes on sale June 7 with a main cover from Carmen Carnero, seen above.

Check out the best Captain Marvel stories of all time.