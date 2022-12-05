Keanu Reeves says John Wick 4 is the hardest movie he's ever made

Keanu Reeves has revealed that John Wick: Chapter 4 was the "hardest" movie he's ever made thanks to the upcoming fourquel's action scenes.

"John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I've ever made," Reeves told Brazilian outlet Omelete at CCXP 2022, AKA Brazil Comic-Con (via ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)). "In terms of action, it's the hardest film I've ever made. But that's what makes it good."

At the panel, Reeves also teased an action scene "in traffic" around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, as well as a multitude of adversaries coming after his character. "The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick," Reeves said. "But really, for the John Wick film[s], it's really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?"

Alongside Keanu Reeves, who returns as the titular hitman, the cast of the upcoming movie also sees the return of Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, as well as new additions Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Bill Skarsgård.

Chad Stahelski returns to the director's chair, while Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the script. Elsewhere in the John Wick universe, a spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, Ballerina, is in the works, along with a prequel series titled The Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives on the big screen on March 24, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting upcoming movies on the horizon.