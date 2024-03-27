Mandalorian and Love Lies Bleeding star set to flex her muscles for Mission: Impossible 8

Katy O'Brian has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 8.

Per Deadline, O'Brian has signed on to the pic in an undisclosed role. The actor recently received critical acclaim for her role as Jackie in A24's Love Lies Bleeding, a romantic thriller that also stars Kristen Stewart.

Mission: Impossible 8, previously titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, will see Tom Cruise return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby are among the cast members expected to return.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees Ethan Hunt and the IMF team track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. The film recently hit Paramount Plus without "Part One" in the title, meaning MI: 8 will have a different name and may end up continuing a slightly different story.

O'Brian has a recurring role as Ella Kane on The Mandalorian, and played Kimball on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, in addition to appearing on Westworld, The Walking Dead, Z Nation, The Rookie, and Magnum P.I. She also stars in Twisters, the upcoming reboot sequel to the original 1996 disaster flick, which stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Mission: Impossible 8 was initially slated for a June 28, 2024 release before being pushed back to May 23, 2025. Love Lies Bleeding is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.