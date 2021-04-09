Justice League cinematographer isn't sure who filmed the Joss Whedon reshoots

After Zack Snyder stepped away from the Justice League during production due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon stepped in and rewrote and reshot most of the movie, according to Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who was one of the first to speak out against Whedon’s version early on.

The German DP recently shared some details about what he knew of the reshoots in an interview with Indiewire.

"I’m not entirely sure, but I think the guy who did our second unit did most of it. I was actually shooting a movie in the same studio space where they were doing the reshoots, so I only dropped in on the set once, which was a strange experience. It was very different than what I had experienced with Zack, so I wasn’t there for long," Fabian said.

Cinematogether Jean-Philippe Gossart is credited as both the second unit director of photography and additional director of photography on Whedon’s Justice League.

Wagner went on to say, "and obviously, I knew how many days they were reshooting, so that kind of sets off the alarm bells. You think, 'Wow, that’s a lot of,' you know, 'How’s that going to work?'"

And to Wagner’s horror when he watched the 2017 version of the film, his concerns were validated. He shared his reaction while watching Whedon’s Justice League for the first time with Comic Book Debate back in a 2019 interview, saying, "It’s really hard to say because I was watching it and I think I was crying all the way through...So it’s hard for me to say exactly how much was changed, but a lot was changed. It looked very different, and it’s sad for me because I loved working with Zack. I had the best time of my life."

Now that the Snyder Cut has been available to stream on HBO Max for a little over three weeks, fans have now seen for themselves the changes made to the script and the difference in the reshoots.

