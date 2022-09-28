Just Cause devs are making a game that sounds like Just Cause with multiplayer

Avalanche Studios, the company best-known for the Just Cause series, is at work on an unannounced, triple-A open-world game.

In a job listing for a platform programmer (opens in new tab) (dug up by VeryAli Gaming (opens in new tab)), Avalanche Says it's looking for someone "to develop and maintain platform-specific features for our unannounced AAA project." This person will be "making cutting edge, multiplatform, open world games" and will need to develop features related to "online multiplayer frontend, DLC, [and] user-generated content."

The notion that a triple-A studio known for some of the best open-world games is making a triple-A open-world game in an era where triple-A is dominated by open-world games maybe isn't that surprising, but it's been a long time since we've heard anything concrete from the studio.

Naturally, this listing gives some hope to Just Cause fans hoping for a new entry in that series - and the possibility of multiplayer might finally lead to the long-hoped-for official version of the popular Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod. But the description of the game could as easily fit with other Avalanche titles like Mad Max or Rage 2, or could be related to a new IP.

We already know about one big open-world game from Avalanche, as Contraband was announced at the Xbox E3 showcase in 2021. This can't be the game referred to in the job listing because it's been announced, obviously, and being published by Xbox Game Studios, it's not a multiplatform title. It does, however, focus on co-op.

For more to look forward to, check out our list of the biggest new games for 2022 and beyond.