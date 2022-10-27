Jury says 75-year-old Pokemon Go player should get 3 days in jail for punching a gym rival in a lake

A 75-year-old man and his adult son were found guilty this week of third-degree assault after a battle over a Pokemon Go gym devolved into a real-life fight.

In 2018, Robert Matteuzzi and his son Angelo were on a Pokemon Go team trying to conquer a gym in Kirkwood Park, located in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri. According to the victim, who goes by the in-game name 'Sammy the Bull,' an argument over the gym led to Angelo throwing punches. The ensuing brawl saw both the victim and the younger Matteuzzi fall into the five-foot-deep water of a nearby lake.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch (opens in new tab), video provided by prosecutors in the case shows that Robert Matteuzzi joined the fight soon after. Both Matteuzzis punched the victim and held him in the water. The victim was said to have suffered facial abrasions, a traumatic eye injury, a broken fingertip, and a detached fingernail. Bystanders broke up the fight.

With the defense arguing that the Matteuzzis did not initiate the fight, Robert said that he "didn’t want to be in the water." After being reminded that he did, in fact, enter the water to join the fight, he said "when you’re 71 and you get punched in the head, you don’t know what you’re doing."

While the incident occurred in 2018, the jury recommended sentence was just announced on October 26, 2022. They recommended three days in jail for Robert and a fine for both Matteuzzis.

Please don't get into any fights over the Pokemon Go Halloween event this year.