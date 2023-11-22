Jujutsu Kaisen's most thirsted-after character is coming to its new game

Jujutsu Kaisen's new video game is introducing one of its most thirsted-after characters, and it's a win for the fans.

That's right: Kento Nanami is coming to Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash. As announced earlier today, the supreme sorcerer and all-around hot businessman will be coming to the action-packed Jujutsu Kaisen brawler when it eventually launches on consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch next year in 2024.

Let's get down to business. 👔 A first class sorcerer, Kento Nanami can leverage his Ratio Technique to make a real impact in #JujutsuKaisen Cursed Clash.Pre-order today: https://t.co/SVDGCn8O0s pic.twitter.com/oyXmMM1odSNovember 20, 2023 See more

People bloody love Nanami, and that's probably not going to change by the time Cursed Clash comes out. The first-class sorcerer has pretty much stolen the hearts of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom over the course of the ongoing Season 2, as he battles his way through the demons and sorcerers in Shibuya.

We'd say to look at the comments of the tweet just above for evidence of that, but sadly there's manga spoilers within. Instead, how about perusing some of the fantastic Nanami-dedicated screenshots just below from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, for an idea of why people love Nanami so much?

SMILING NANAMI!!! pic.twitter.com/zo9SAZ39PlNovember 22, 2023 See more

his range pic.twitter.com/1epP3AXrbMNovember 22, 2023 See more

The answer is simple: daddy. Nanami gives off a very authoritative air, and people go absolutely buck wild for that sort of thing. Considering Cursed Clash is a 2v2 fighting game, we can imagine there'll be a lot of players pairing Nanami with Gojo Satoru on the same team. There's enough fan art of them already for that sort of precedence.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 rumbles on, leaving a lot of dead bodies in its wake. There's just a few more episodes to go now before the Shibuya Arc wraps up, and we can't wait to see how it plays out.

