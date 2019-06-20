Juice up your gaming setup with Walmart's Samsung QN65Q7FN QLED TV at $1,388

Still squinting to see which sniper is picking you off in your favorite shooter? Can't read the extremely tiny subtitles? Maybe it's time for a new TV.

Walmart's Samsung QN65Q7FN QLED TV is a veritable steal at just $1,388. That's $1,009 off of its typical asking price, which is obviously saving you a pretty penny.

This particular model is a backlit QLED TV with plenty of real estate onscreen, a refresh rate of 240Hz, and up to 2160p resolution. Samsung's Quantum Dots tech claims you'll get up to a billion shades, with 'breathtaking' color and HDR so your games can truly pop – or your movies and TV – whatever you use it for! Its ultraslim form factor means you should have no issues getting it mounted, too.

This massive 4K TV should do nicely for just about anything you might need to put it to work for. With 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth it's ready to be slotted right into your existing home entertainment center, too. Hopefully you don't have a dozen consoles you need to hook up or anything, but if you do, you should still be able to make it work.

