The X-Men are the focus of AXE: Judgment Day's July Marvel titles

Marvel has revealed the first two main issues of its summer event AXE: Judgment Day, along with the other tie-in series and issues on sale in July, and despite it being a three-way event featuring the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, the tie-ins are so far limited to X-Men titles.

AXE: Judgment Day checklist through July (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Perhaps that signals the story's revelation that the Eternals will come to view mutants as Deviants, who the Eternals exist to protect the Earth from, will impact the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe the most.

It would certainly be a continuity game-changer for Marvel Comics and potentially the MCU.

Or maybe the event will expand to Avengers and Eternals titles in future months.

But for now anyway, AXE: Judgment Day appears to be X-forward.

The main series is written by Kieron Gillen and drawn by Valerio Schiti and places the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals in a deadly conflict.

The event begins after the Eternals attack mutantkind's island home of Krakoa, and according to Marvel, AXE: Judgment Day is a "complex saga" that will serve as the payoff to various plot threads through all three franchises in recent years; including mutantkind's "newfound immortality," the Eternals' discovery of "long-hidden truths about their species," and the Avengers "intense dealings with the Celestials."

The publisher promises the event will have a "massive" impact on all the characters and their stories moving forward.

Here's a look at all seven July issues:

On sale July 6

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 (of 6)

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Valerio Schiti

Cover by Mark Brooks

The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? As the world shakes, an unlikely group of heroes and less-than-heroes gather to find a peaceful solution. Sadly, the best laid plans of man, mutant and Eternal oft go awry...

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale July 13

Immortal X-Men #5

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Michele Bandini

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Spotlighting one of mutantkind's most fervent warriors—EXODUS. Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.

Immortal X-Men #5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale July 20

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 (of 6)

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Valerio Schiti

Cover by Mark Brooks

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men Red #5

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Stefano Caselli

Cover by Russell Dauterman

No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

X-Men Red #5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale July 27

A.X.E.: Death To The Mutants #1 (of 3)

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Guiu Vilanova

Cover by Esad Ribić

Exploring the root of the Eternals' fury against mutantkind and the schism it's causing in their society.

The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don't want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can't, can anyone survive the coming judgment?

A.X.E.: Death To The Mutants #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Force #30 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Force #30

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Robert Gill

Cover by Joshua Cassara

Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

Deadpool joins and Kraven's mutant hunt begins. X-Force has taken some lumps, but a new era begins as old-school X-Forcer Wade Wilson makes his grand return! Well, grand for him, necessary for the team, as X-Force needs all the help it can get in the fallout from the Hellfire Gala and the revelations of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY! Find out why Kraven the Hunter is involved in the start of a landmark storyline titled 'The Hunt for X.'

X-Force #30 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men #13

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by C.F. Villa

Cover by Martin Coccolo

Who are the true inheritors of the Earth? The X-Men and Eternals fight over the answer to that question. The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.

X-Men #13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

