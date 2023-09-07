John Wick fans, you can stay at The Continental for free

Following on from Barbie bringing the Dream House into the real world earlier this year, John Wick is now inviting fans to stay at The Continental. To coincide with the launch of the spin-off series all about the hotel, Prime Video has launched its own version of the safe haven for assassins for free.

Whitby Street in London is being transformed into 1970s New York City for the occasion, and the hotel comes with all the amenities a would-be assassin would need. Listed among these are "exclusive gold coin", "killer cocktails", and "a few shady characters... you might even strike up a chat with."

Also included in the stay are sneak peeks at the costumes from the show, some live jazz and cocktails, and – of course – a screening of the first episode of the drama. Set decades before the events of the John Wick movies, the show explores the origins of the hotel and how Winston Scott (played here by Colin Woodell) gets involved.

It’s certainly fun to see some studios doing immersive marketing, especially after the huge success of Barbie’s campaign. And we’ve got to admit, we’d love the chance to channel our inner Wick for the night, complete with a bullet-proof suit and catch-phrase 'yeah's.

If you’re keen, you’ll have to enter the competition on Hotels.com to try and land yourself a stay on Thursday, September 21. There are only 25 spots though, so act quick. And remember: no business on hotel premises.

