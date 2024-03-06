John Wick is going to get another TV series, but it sounds like it won't be linked to The Continental

Lionsgate has announced plans for a brand new John Wick spin-off, and it sounds like it won't be linked to 1970s-set prequel series The Continental.

Speaking at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom conference on March 4 (per Deadline), the studio's vice chairman Michael Burns revealed that its new Twilight continuation would be animated, and that the John Wick follow-up is in development.

"I think there'll be a lot of interest in that," he said of the Twilight project, before quietly adding: "I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it'll be a television series."

Having premiered on Peacock in the US and Prime Video internationally, The Continental consisted of three one-and-a-half-hour movies and explored how Winston Scott, Ian McShane's character from the films, came to be the proprietor of the New York City branch of the titular chain of hotels. In John Wick lore, Continentals are considered safe havens for legal assassins, due to no violence or business being permitted to take place on their grounds.

"We ended up making a very relatively short-term deal on that show with Peacock and Amazon," Burns said of the three-part event, which suggested that the new show will be something else entirely.

"I wouldn't watch it," McShane candidly said of The Continental in a recent interview with MovieWeb. "I have no intentions. I don't think Keanu watched it, neither has Chad. It had nothing to do with our movies. It's just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. They never asked us about anything so why would I be interested in seeing it? I'm afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me so I wish them well. I think it's come and gone, hasn't it?"

As for the big-screen John Wick franchise, there's still Ballerina on the way, Starring Ana de Armas, the movie will center on Rooney, a dancer-turned-hired gun for the ruthless Ruska Roma crime family, with which John had dealings with himself in the original series. The character, who will be reintroduced on a quest for revenge, was actually first glimpsed in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but was played in that film by Unity Phelan.

