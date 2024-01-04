Stranger Things star Joe Keery recounts a Bonnie and Clyde romance in the first trailer for Marmalade

The first trailer for Marmalade is here – and Joe Keery is a lovesick felon.

Per the official synopsis, the film follows Baron (Keery), a recently incarcerated felon who strikes up a friendship with his cellmate Otis (Hodge), who turns out to be something of an expert on prison breaks. As the two hatch an escape plan, Baron tells Otis the story of how he met Marmalade (Camila Morrone), the love of his life, and their ill-fated Bonnie-and-Clyde-style bank robbery that landed him in prison.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Baron is living a quiet life in the south until the wild and pink-haired Marmalade shows up. After the price of medication for Baron's sick mother gets a significant increase, Marmalade proposes that the two rob a bank. The heist proves successful, but it looks like Baron is the one who takes the fall – with Marmalade still on the run.

The romantic thriller is written and directed by actor Keir O'Donnell in his directorial feature debut.

Keery, coming hot off his main role in Fargo Season 5, can be seen next in the Italian period drama Finally Dawn and is currently filming the action thriller Cold Storage opposite Liam Neeson. Stranger Things season 5 is expected to start principal photography later this month (and they better not try to kill Steve again).

Marmalade is set to hit select theaters and be released on demand on February 12, 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.