Joaquin Phoenix confusion continues

Last week a packed out screening at the Willam Morris Endover held execs preparing to view the much publicised Casey Affleck documentary Im Still Here: The Lost Year Of Joaquin Phoenix.

Affleck, who is married to Phoenix's sister Summer, has spent the last year following the seemingly retired actor's attempts to make it as a rapper. Funny right?...No?

Although the film shouts mockumentary, Hollywood types were said to be left confused as to whether the doc was a piece of performance art... or just a sad account of the Gladiator star's destruction.

The film's darker scenes show Phoenix indulging in a cocaine binge and sleeping with prostitutes, though it doesn't get much lighter from there; at one point the actor/rapper is seen begging Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs to produce his album, and turning down a rescue offer from Ben Stiller - who offers the actor a comeback with a part in his new indie flick, Greenberg .

Although industry interest in the film is still high, the big question is whether the film is an authentic portrayal of Phoenix's life, of just a very uncomfortable joke. The big problem will be how to sell either concept to an audience.

Funny? Funny how?


