J.K Simmons teases his return as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel has a knack for casting. Robert Downey Jr. is basically the human embodiment of Tony Stark, right down to his complicated past and his phoenix return to Hollywood. Chris Evans always had the perfect look and personality for Captain America. But before both of them was J.K. Simmons as Spider-Man's J. Jonah Jameson.

Sometimes, you just know that you're never going to get a better casting for a character, which is exactly why Sony and Marvel are chasing down Simmons to ensure that he returns to the famed role.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Simmons basically confirmed his return in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, noting: "I'm pretty sure that people know I might be showing up in Spider-Man again."

It's all but assumed that Simmons will return to the Spider-Verse after his little stint in Spider-Man: Far From Home. With the MCU multiverse on the horizon, both in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the real question is: just how far will J. Jonah Jameson's part extend in these new worlds?

Simmons was previously more forthcoming about returning to his Spider-Man role, saying: "Well yeah, [I’ll be back as Jameson] that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home … There is one more J.J.J. appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another. So hopefully J.J.J. will continue now and forever."

So far, Simmons has played the role in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), the Spider-Man 2 video game (2005), Spider-Man 3 (2007), the Spider-Man 3 video game (2007), Avengers Assemble (2013-2015), Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013-2015), Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2015), Robot Chicken (2011), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). That's nearly two decades of demanding pictures of Spider-Man!

