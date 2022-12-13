Jim Starlin and Rags Morales tackle epic sci-fi in Order and Outrage

Veteran creators Jim Starlin (as in the creator of Thanos) and Rags Morales (artist of Identity Crisis) are teaming up for an epic new ongoing sci-fi comic series coming from Dark Horse Comics titled Order and Outrage.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Order and Outrage focuses on a world in the grip of a totalitarian government that weeds out human beings it finds inferior, including the use of gene manipulation attainable only for the most wealthy people in the system. But there's a resistance movement brewing against the totalitarian system.

Along with colorist Hailey Brown and letterer Michael Heisler, Starlin and Morales will dig into that resistance in Order and Outrage, which will run for four issues.

"I'm super excited to work with the man who taught me how to draw space gauntlets, while perusing my copies of Captain Marvel back in the '70s," states Morales in the announcement. "That, and if anyone knows me, knows how much of a political pain in the xxx I am. So Order and Outrage is my kinda story. Lookout Order, here comes the rebellion!"

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Starlin is well known as the creator of Thanos, one of Marvel's top supervillains, as well as the writer of Infinity Gauntlet and its sequels, which partially formed the basis of the Marvel Studios films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In other words, he's got his sci-fi bona fides.

As for Morales, he's best known as the penciler of the story Identity Crisis and the New 52-era reboot of Action Comics #1.

Order and Outrage #1 goes on sale March 24, with covers from Morales and Starlin, seen here.

Dark Horse Comics' flagship character Hellboy is getting a video game that looks just like a comic book.