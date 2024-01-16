Jennifer Coolidge had the most Tanya response to her White Lotus Emmy win: "I wanna thank all the evil gays"

Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series last night (January 15) for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus season 2, the second time she's won this particular accolade for this role – and had an aptly Tanya-esque acceptance speech.

"Mike White, thank you for this. Mike White! You know? Giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character… And he says I'm definitely dead, so I'm going along with it," she said, referring to The White Lotus creator, writer, and director while on stage at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

She continued: "I wanna thank all the evil gays… Paulo, Francesco, and Bruno," meaning actors Paolo Camilli, Francesco Zecca, and Bruno Gouery, who played Italian friends of the scheming Quentin (Tom Hollander) – he plotted to kill Tanya for her money after befriending her and inviting her onto his yacht. His plan, however, did not quite go to plan. After working out Quentin's plan and shooting him and his associates, Tanya attempts to escape from the yacht but slips, hitting her head and drowning in the ocean.

While Coolidge was the only thread connecting season 1 and season 2, her exit from the show doesn't mean we've seen the last of the luxury hotel chain, either. The White Lotus season 3 is set to start production next week. This time we're checking into a White Lotus hotel in Thailand and the newly announced cast includes Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan.

