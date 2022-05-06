Jason Momoa’s new action movie is "Lord of the Rings meets Knives Out" – from a pair of Marvel writers

Jason Momoa certainly has action chops. You only need to look at his work as Aquaman, in Dune, and on Game of Thrones for proof of that. But his next action movie, which is billed as a "fun action murder mystery", could top the lot.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has picked up Momoa’s next project, which is tentatively titled The Executioner. Not much is known about the movie, though it’s being described as "Lord of the Rings meets Knives Out" according to the industry trade – which is about as intriguing as an elevator pitch gets.

It might not be Benoit Blanc rocking up to Middle-earth, but it’ll be fascinating to see how these chalk-and-cheese styles come together with Jason Momoa at the centre of it. No director or release date has yet been announced, though Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo are attached to pen the script.

Next up for Momoa is a turn in Fast 10. The actor has revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he’s playing a "flamboyant bad guy" alongside Charlize Theron’s Cipher in the movie.

Fast 10 now has a new director, too, following Justin Lin’s departure from the project. It’ll instead be helmed by The Incredible Hulk and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance director Louis Leterrier and is set for release on May 19, 2023. Momoa is also set to star in a Minecraft movie, based on the video game phenomenon.

