Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's "lost" action movie has finally locked in a new director – and it's a major DCU name

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's The Wrecking Crew is back on, and will be directed by a DCU filmmaker. The action movie was first announced way back in 2021 – with Deadpool 2's David Leitch attached to direct – but since then, not much has been heard about it.

Now, though, The Wrap is reporting that Blue Beetle's Ángel Manuel Soto has signed on to helm the flick. When Leitch was on board, it was set to film in Hawaii, but it's unclear as it stands whether Soto will stick to the same setting.

It'll likely be some time before The Wrecking Crew starts shooting, regardless, given the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Once the walkouts are called off, which some industry professionals believe may happen as late as November, Momoa and Bautista are likely to have existing commitments to concentrate on first.

Following his character's flamboyant introduction in Fast X, Momoa, in particular, is set to return as Dante in Fast & Furious 11, and is linked to other projects such as Chief of War, Animal Friends, and Minecraft. Bautista, meanwhile, is geared up to appear in Groove Tails, The Killer's Game, and Universe's Most Wanted.

From a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle sees Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña bring young Jaime Reyes to life, as he stumbles across an ancient biotechnological alien that winds up bonding with him, also giving him an all-powerful exoskeleton suit. Soon, he finds himself facing off against Susan Sarandon's Victoria Kord and Raoul Max Trujillo's Carapax in the film.

