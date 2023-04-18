James McAvoy is reteaming with popular horror production company Blumhouse for an American remake of acclaimed horror Speak No Evil. The actor previously worked with the studio on the M. Night Shyamalan double bill Split and Glass in which he starred as a man with dissociative identity disorder.

He clearly enjoyed working with them as McAvoy is now set to star in their remake of the Danish horror Gaesterne, known in English as Speak No Evil. Released last year, director Christian Tafdrup's thriller sees a family's dream holiday fall apart as the hosts of their vacation home start to test the limits of their guests. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, the film was an instant hit with critics and went viral online with audiences praising its depravity.

(Image credit: Sundance)

Filmmaker James Watkins, who previously helmed horrors Eden Lake and The Woman In Black, will write and direct this remake which has a current release date of August 9, 2024. We currently don't know who will be starring alongside McAvoy, but it has been revealed that original director Tafdrup is on-board as executive producer.

